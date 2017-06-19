The Flash Memory Summit Covers All Things Persistent Memory

Learn about Persistent Memory and the latest advanced memory solutions at this can’t miss industry event on August 8-10

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emerging use of Persistent Memory (PM) improves system performance and reduces bottlenecks. A day-long series of sessions on Persistent Memory at the Flash Memory Summit will deliver the latest breakthroughs and advanced storage optimization solutions. Storage designers will benefit from hearing how top vendors apply Persistent Memory to achieve improved overall system performance and higher Quality-of-Service (QoS) metrics. Ultimately, Persistent Memory provides ultra-fast DRAM-like access to critical data that enables a whole new way to manage data. Learn about Persistent Memory and the latest advanced memory solutions at this can’t miss industry event on August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA.

"Persistent memory gives architects a choice for balancing system performance and total cost of ownership at memory speeds while maintaining the benefits of storage," says Jim Pappas, co-chair of the Persistent Memory Forum at FMS and Vice-Chair of the Storage Network Industry Association (SNIA). "Persistent memory allows architects to re-think application programming, where to store data, how to move data around the datacenter, and other optimizations… all at memory speeds." Flash Memory Summit will have a number of sessions covering the pros and cons of persistent memory and real-life use case scenarios.

FMS features the latest technology trends, the most exciting products, and the broadest coverage of a rapidly expanding market. In 2016, FMS drew almost 6,000 registrants and over 100 exhibitors. The 2017 version already projects significant growth. The conference also features new marketing and market research tracks, and sessions sponsored by NVM Express, SNIA, JEDEC, OpenFabrics Alliance, SCSI Trade Association, SD Card Association, and the Fibre Channel Industry Association. Popular continuing features include an expert table session, performance testing results, and a VC Forum.

About Flash Memory Summit

The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.