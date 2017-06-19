Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market to 2021 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, Forecasts
The analysts forecast the global automotive carbon monocoque chassis market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.
A carbon monocoque chassis is a structure, wherein the chassis made of carbon fiber and the body are integrated together to develop a composite construction. This composite structure has better inherent stiffness and rigidity as compared with other conventional chassis designs, along with better weight distribution. A monocoque construction of vehicle chassis helps in uniform distribution of stress generated by the vehicle during movements.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive carbon monocoque chassis market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fitment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ZF Group
• Continental
• Magna International
• Bosch
• BENTELER International
Other prominent vendors
• American Axle and Manufacturing
• ALF Engineering
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Bharat Forge Limited
• KLT Automotive
• Surin Automotive
• ZOLTEK
Market driver
• Competitive sports cars market driving carbon fiber chassis
Market challenge
• High cost of R&D
Market trend
• Carbon fiber making way into automotive interior system and design
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Value chain analysis
• Product life cycle
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Market overview
• Automotive carbon monocoque chassis market in Americas
• Automotive carbon monocoque chassis market in EMEA
• Automotive carbon monocoque market in APAC
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors (present and potential)
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• ZF Group
• Continental
• Magna International
• Bosch
• BENTELER International
Continued…….
