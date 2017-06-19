MVNOs Europe Market to Grow at a 5% CAGR and 110.7 Million Subscribers Key Player, Regions and Forecast to 2020

Era of Digitalization (2020) MVNOs Europe Market to reach 110.7 Million Subscribers

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overcrowded European MVNO market has been showing strong momentum and is set to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2020 to reach 110.7m MVNO subscribers at the end of the year 2020. Germany, with more than 140 MVNOs will remain the largest MVNO subscriber market during 2015-2020 followed by the UK. Moreover, increasing usage of mobile data mainly driven by the increasing smartphone penetration, deployment of 4G/4G+ spectrum, favorable regulatory framework and rising VAS offerings are some the factors which will boost the MVNO market in Europe. Increasing opportunities are to be witnessed in non-traditional MVNO business models such as data only and M2M during the forecast period.

Key Findings

• The most preferred business model in the Europe is discount based model which is being adopted by 21% of the total MVNOs present in the region, closely followed by niche segment occupying 20% market share, catering to segments including youth, elderly (50+ aged), students and NGO supporters. Business and ethnic models follow, accounting for 19% and 11% respectively, while the roaming model is adopted by 10% of MVNOs.

• Research projects Germany will remain the largest MVNO country, in terms of subscriptions serving 23m users at the end of 2015, followed by the UK with 14.1m subscriptions and penetration of 14.8%. Other markets such as Belgium, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands are considered hotbeds for MVNO growth.

• Regulators are formulating MVNO specific framework to boost competition and reduce tariffs along with setting up laws relating to rolling MNPs, reducing MTRs, harmonizing the tariff differentials between off-net and on-net voice traffic, etc. in order to ease up the entry barriers for MVNOs

Synopsis

MVNOs in Europe: Data and M2M Segments Will Present the Highest Growth Opportunities to MVNOs in Europe’, an Insider report by Pyramid Research offers a thorough study of the MVNO market in Europe. It examines the various MVNO business models adopted in Europe based on their marketing approach, and provides an in-depth look at the changing landscape of trends in MVNO adoption and investment.

The report analyzes the MVNO market and the role of other market participants such as MNOs and regulators in this expanding opportunity and consists of the following sections:

• Introduction: This Insider first presents taxonomy of MVNOs to provide a conceptual structure for the analysis, taking the perspective of mobile operators.

• Market context (Global and Europe): This section examines the global MVNO market analysis, MVNO trends in the European region and most prevalent MVNO business models operating in the region.

• Case studies: The report examines four leading MVNOs in the region in more detail: Drillisch, Virgin Mobile, Freenet and Lebara Mobile. These studies focus on the MVNO offerings, their sales and promotional strategies and recent moves by the telcos in the MVNO space.

• Key findings and recommendations: The Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for MNVOs, MNOs and regulators

Reasons to Buy

• The report examines the product and service portfolio being offered by MNVOs in Europe to enable new entrants’ telcos to align their product offerings. The report also provides analysis of different MVNO business model adopted in various countries in WE and CEE region and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

• Helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of the Europe region’s MVNO opportunity, regulatory framework, competitive environment and best practices of the existing virtual operators.

• The case studies focus on product offerings of leading three MVNOs in the region including the strategies being pursued by them to drive their MVNO business, which can be beneficial to local players or prospective market entrants.

• By understanding the interests and positions of the main stakeholders in the MVNO market – MNOs, end users, regulators, content providers and ISPs – telecom professionals/operators can develop strategies and increase their participation in the growing MVNO market

Table of Content: Key Points

Introduction: MVNO definition and main business models

MVNO definition

MVNO business models

Global and regional MVNO market context

MVNO market worldwide

MVNO market in Europe

Most prevalent MVNO business models in Europe

MVNO market evolution in Europe

Regulatory context

Regional market outlook

Market details: Case studies

Ethnic MVNO : Lebara Mobile

Discount MVNO : Drillisch

Niche MVNO : Virgin Mobile

