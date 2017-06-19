The analysts forecast the global NFC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “NFC Systems 2017 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2021”.

NFC systems bring two devices in close proximity to enable peer-to-peer communication. End-users use this technology to transfer information from their devices to other NFC devices, such as smartphones and NFC tags. The system directly transfers data between phones or phones and POS devices. Many mobile phone operators are looking for ways to further develop this technology.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431287-global-nfc-systems-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global NFC systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NFC systems to various industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global NFC Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Broadcom

• INSIDE SECURE

• MediaTek

• NXP Semiconductors

• Renesas Electronics

• Sony

Other prominent vendors

• Qualcomm

• Smartrac

• STMicroelectronics

• SanDisk

Market driver

• Increasing awareness about NFC technology among merchants

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growing demand for upgraded NFC POS terminals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of HCE

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431287-global-nfc-systems-market-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global NFC systems market by product

• Global NFC systems market by NFC readers

• Global NFC systems market by NFC chips

• Global NFC systems market by NFC tags

• Global NFC systems market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by industry

• Global NFC systems market by industry

• Global NFC systems market in retail industry

• Global NFC systems market in automotive industry

• Global NFC systems market in transportation industry

• Global NFC systems market in other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global NFC systems market by geography

• NFC systems market in Americas

• NFC systems market in EMEA

• NFC systems market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• NFC systems market in US

• NFC systems market in UK

• NFC systems market in China

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Emergence of HCE

• Rising adoption of NFC technology in APAC and Africa

• Growing penetration of NFC-enabled handsets

• Increased awareness about mobile wallets

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431287

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

