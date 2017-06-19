Global Digitizer Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global digitizer market to grow at a CAGR of 0.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Digitizer Market

Description

Digitizers make the digital artwork easier and more accurate. Drawing with a mouse is not ideal and often difficult. The most popular type of digitizer is digitizers without display. They consist of a flat pad and have a specialized digital pen. They are highly preferred by architects and animation designers. The other types of digitizers are embedded display digitizers. In this type of digitizers, the user can directly draw on the screen. They are highly preferred by hobbyists such as artists. The high cost of these digitizers is the major reason for their low deployment across different industries.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digitizer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digitizers across industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Digitizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Wacom

Other prominent vendors

• Aiptek International

• Bosto

• gaomon Technology

• Hanwang Technology

• PenPower

• Shenzhen Ugee Technology

• Huion Technology

• Tsinghua Tongfang

• ViewSonic

Market driver

• Growing CAD market

Market challenge

• High cost

Market trend

• Adoption of e-learning and one-on-one learning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Digitizer without display

• Embedded display digitizer

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Universal stylus initiative (USI)

• Adoption of e-learning and one-on-one learning

• Developments in CAD modeling

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Vendor landscape

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

