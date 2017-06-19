Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market:

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1432996-global-mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-market-research-report-2017

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ingenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) for each application, including

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1432996-global-mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Research Report 2017

1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Full mPOS

1.2.4 Semi-mobile POS

1.2.5 Mobile Phone POS

1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Logistics

1.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ingenico S.A.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Toshiba Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Intuit, Inc.

7.8 First Data Corporation

7.9 iZettle AB

7.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

7.11 Square, Inc.

7.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1432996