Diaper 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.60% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global diaper market to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the period 2017-2021.

A diaper is a linen or cotton fabric woven in a geometrical repeating pattern. It is fastened around the bottom or in between the legs to absorb solid waste or urine. Diapers are mostly worn by newborns and by children who experience bedwetting or have not been potty trained. They are also used by adults in advanced age, those suffering from incontinence and certain physical or mental disability, or those working in extreme conditions such as astronauts.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diaper market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Diaper Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Kao

• Kimberly-Clark

• P&G

• SCA

• Unicharm

Other prominent vendors

• Cotton Babies

• Covidien

• Evergreen World

• Fisher-Price

• Hypermarcas

• Medline Industries

• Philips

• Ontex International

• GroVia

• KCK Industries

• First Quality

• Drylock Technologies

• Attends Healthcare Group

• Associated Hygienic Products

Market driver

• Rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions

Market challenge

• Raw material shortage

Market trend

• Ultra-thin diaper design

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global diaper market by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global diaper market by end-user

• Global baby diaper market

• Global adults' diaper market

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

• Global diaper market by product type

• Baby diaper market

• Global baby disposable diaper market

• Global baby training diaper market

• Global baby cloth diaper market

• Global baby swim pant market

• Global baby biodegradable diaper market

• Adult diaper market

• Global adult pad type diaper market

• Global adult flat type diaper market

• Global adult pant type diaper market

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global diaper market by geography

• Diaper market in Americas

• Diaper market in EMEA

• Diaper market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• China

• US

• India

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

