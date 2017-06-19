Hydrocolloids Market Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2016 to 2027

Market Research Future

Hydrocolloids Market Information by Applications (Bakery Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Dairy Products) & Source (Plant, Seaweed) - Forecast To 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Hydrocolloids Market

Market – Overview:

Term Hydrocolloids is believed to come from the Greek words - hydro ‘water’ and kolla ‘glue’. Hydrocolloids are colloidal substances with an affinity for water. From a chemical point of view, they are macromolecular hydrophilic substances. Some of them are water soluble and form colloidal solutions others are only able to swell in water and can be dispersed by means of shear forces. Hydrocolloids produce viscous solutions, pseudo-gels, or gels in water. The heterogeneous group consists of polysaccharides and proteins.

Many hydrocolloids are derived from natural polysaccharide sources. For example, agar-agar and carrageenan are extracted from seaweed, gelatin is produced by hydrolysis of proteins of mammalian and fish origins, and pectin is extracted from citrus peel and apple pomace. Gelatin desserts like jelly or Jell-O are made from gelatin powder, another effective hydrocolloid. Hydrocolloids are employed in food mainly to influence texture or viscosity (e.g., a sauce). Hydrocolloid-based medical dressings are used for skin and wound treatment.

Other main hydrocolloids are xanthan gum, gum arabic, guar gum, locust bean gum, cellulose derivatives as carboxymethyl cellulose, alginate and starch.

Advancement in the field of new sources of hydrocolloid, growing allied industries such as functional food and beverages are the two key driving factors for the global hydrocolloid market. Also, constant technical up gradation and changing consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious food is further providing impetus to the growth of sthe global hydrocolloid market. Additionally, increasing population around the world coupled with increasing disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, is expected to foster a steady growth in demand for specialty & processed food products. This is expected to result in to growth of global food hydrocolloids market.

Key Players

Well-established players having regional and global presence adorn the Hydrocolloid market as highly competitive. Marketers are competing on the basis of quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the Hydrocolloid Market. The market will witness a fierce competition due to the expected extensions in product & service and product innovations.

Profiled in MRFR Analysis some of the market players in the global hydrocolloids market are Ashland, Cargill, Hispanagar, FMC Biopolymers, Jungbunzlauer, CP Kelco, FMC Corporation, Fiberstar, Ceamsa and others.

Market – Segmentation

The Hydrocolloids Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

• Segmentation on the basis of Sources: Comprises plant, seaweed, animal, synthetic, and others.

• Segmentation on the basis of Application: Comprises Bakery Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Sauces and Jams, and Others.

• Segmentation On the basis of Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Market – Synopsis

Mostly, derived from natural polysaccharide sources, Hydrocolloids have been widely used in the food and beverages industries since a prolonged duration and it has been estimated that during the forecast period, the global hydrocolloids market is expected to observe an exceptional growth. The major use of properties hydrocolloids are mechanical solid property (texture) and flow behavior (viscosity). Due to its capability to modify the rheology system, the demand for hydrocolloids has been increased worldwide. Hydrocolloids are majorly used in the industries such as food and beverages, textile, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. Growing demand of food and beverages across the globe has increased the demand for hydrocolloids which makes food and beverages to be the leading application segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to the largest market in terms of both value and volume.

North America had accounted for the largest market of hydrocolloid in the past, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Gelatin grasped the largest market share among all other market variant of hydrocolloid attributed to its wide acceptance in various food and beverages in North America. In recent years Asia Pacific has turned as most promising market for hydrocolloid. The market has shown a constant double digit growth over the years, with rising influence of western culture and increasing disposable income of developing countries of this region, it is expected that market will exhibits even healthier growth in during the forecasted period.

