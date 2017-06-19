The analysts forecast the global hospital beds market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Hospital Beds Market

Description

Hospital beds are special types of beds used in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and patient care centers to accommodate and to assist patients during treatment. ICUs are equipped with life support systems and automated hospital beds such as pediatric and neonatal beds, maternity beds, and surgical beds, which are used for the treatment of critically ill patients. They are also used by home-based users for home care services.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hospital beds market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Hospital Beds Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Invacare

• Hill-Rom

• PARAMOUNT BED

• Stryker

Other prominent vendors

• ArjoHuntleigh

• Besco Medical

• LINET

• Medline Industries

• Savion Industries

• Joerns Healthcare

• MERIVAARA

• PROMA REHA

• Ostrich Mobility Instruments

• Janak Healthcare

• Taneta

Market driver

• Rising number of hospitals

Market challenge

• High cost of automated hospitals beds

Market trend

• Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Hospital beds market in Americas

• Hospital beds market in EMEA

• Hospital beds market in APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global hospital beds market by intensive care

• Global hospital beds market by acute care

• Global hospital beds market by home care

PART 08: Market segmentation by products

• Market overview

• Global hospital beds market by manual beds

• Global hospital beds market by semi-automated beds

• Global hospital beds market by automated beds

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increased adoption of automated hospital beds

• Rising number of medical emergencies

• Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases

• Rising demand for better healthcare facilities

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Invacare

• Hill-Rom

• PARAMOUNT BED

• Stryker

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

