Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market Research Report 2017– Global Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Molecular Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 6,443.5 million by 2024,from USD 3,959.8 million in 2016,growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period

The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024” — Vishal Dwivedi

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (Continuous Wave, Fourier Transform, Solid State), UV-Vis, Infrared (IR), Near Infrared (NIR), Colour Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Others), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Food and Beverages, Environmental Testing, Academics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024The global molecular spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and geography.Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.Ask for Sample of the report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-molecular-spectroscopy-market-industry-trends-2024/ Segmentation:By type:• Nuclear Magnetic Resonance• Continuous Wave• Fourier Transform• Solid StateBy Technology:• UV-Vis, Infrared (IR)• Near Infrared (NIR)• Colour Spectroscopy• Raman SpectroscopyBy Application:• Pharmaceuticals• Biotech• Food and Beverages• Environmental Testing• AcademicsBy Geography:• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• South America• Middle East AfricaThe major factors driving the growth of this market are the new international GMP & GDP certification for pharmaceutical excipients (North America & Europe), global alliances amongst leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, growing food safety concerns, increasing life science R&D spending, and technological advancements.Read More on the market trends of Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-molecular-spectroscopy-market-growing-significant-rate-forecast-period-2017-2024/ The major players in the chromatography solvents market are Bruker Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, ABB, Avantes, Block Engineering, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Cobalt Light Systems Ltd, Galaxy Scientific, Gasera, Ibsen Photonics, Industrial Test Systems, Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Keit Spectrometers, Magritek, EMD Millipore Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Raptor Photonics PLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Spectral Evolution, Viavi Solutions, WITec GmbH, B&W Tek, StellarNet, Si-WareSystems, Foss, Jasco, Inc. and, Jeol Ltd. among others.Some Recent Developments:• Bruker1.In May 2016, Bruker launched the EMXnanosystem at the 56th annual ExperimentalNuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference(ENC). EMXnano is the first high-performancebenchtop EPR (electron paramagneticresonance) instrument, making research-gradeEPR capabilities accessible to a broader rangeof scientists.• Thermofisher Scientific2.In May 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.announced the launch of its new Nicolet iS5NFT-NIR spectrometer. This spectrometer hasallowed the company to target small businessowners, technicians, laboratory managers andmethod developers, as this product is designedto bring rapid and reliable analysis for qualitycontrol and material verification.Purchase Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?chalet=Global%20Molecular%20Spectroscopy%20Market%20-%20Industry%20Trends%20and%20Forecast%20to%202024 Table Of Contents:1. INTRODUCTION1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET1.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS2.2. ARRIVING AT THE MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET SIZE2.3. GLOBAL MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT2.4. ASSUMPTIONS3. MARKET LANDSCAPE SUMMARY4. PREMIUM INSIGHTS4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. RADIOTHERAPY MARKET: KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS4.3. MARKET OVERVIEW4.4. KEY MARKET FINDINGS4.5. KEY MARKET TRENDS AND UPCOMING TECHNOLOGIES5. MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. NUCLEAR MAGNETIC RESONANCE (NMR) SPECTROSCOPY, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.3. ULTRA VIOLET VISIBLE SPECTROSCOPY, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.4. INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY, BY SPECTRUM5.5. INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.6. NEAR INFRARED (NIR) SPECTROSCOPY, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.7. RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY, BY SAMPLING TECHNOLOGIES5.8. RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY, BY PRODUCT TYPE6. MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. PHARMACEUTICALS6.3. BIOTECHNOLOGY6.4. FOOD AND BEVERAGES6.5. ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING6.6. ACADEMICS AND RESEARCH6.7. OTHERS7. MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY7.1. COUNTRYWISE MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, (ALL SEGMENTATION PROVIDED ABOVE IS REPRESENTED IN THIS CHAPTER BY COUNTRY)7.1.1. NORTH AMERICA7.1.2. EUROPE7.1.3. ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC)7.1.4. LATIN AMERICA7.1.5. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA7.2. KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS: BY MAJOR COUNTRIES8. MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. GLOBAL MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS8.2. NORTH AMERICA MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS8.3. EUROPE MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS8.4. APAC MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS8.5. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS8.6. NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS8.7. EXPANSIONS8.8. REGULATORY CHANGES8.9. PARTNERSHIP AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS9. MOLECULAR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES9.1. THE ABB GROUP9.2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES9.3. AVANTES9.4. BLOCK ENGINEERING9.5. BRUKER CORPORATION9.6. CARL ZEISS SPECTROSCOPY GMBH9.7. COBALT LIGHT SYSTEMS LTD9.8. GALAXY SCIENTIFIC9.9. GASERA9.10. IBSEN PHOTONICS9.11. INDUSTRIAL TEST SYSTEMS, INC.9.12. KAISER OPTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.9.13. KEIT SPECTROMETERS9.14. MAGRITEK9.15. EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION9.16. PERKINELMER INC.9.17. RAPTOR PHOTONICS PLC9.18. SHIMADZU CORPORATION9.19. SPECTRAL EVOLUTION9.20. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.21. VIAVI SOLUTIONS9.22. WITEC GMBH9.23. B&W TEK9.24. STELLARNET9.25. SI-WARE SYSTEMS9.26. FOSS, JASCO, INC.9.27. JEOL LTD.10. APPENDIX10.1. RELATED REPORTS10.2. CUSTOMIZABLE OPTIONS10.3. SOURCE SHEET10.4. BIBLIOGRAPHY11. ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCHContact Info:Vishal DwivediData Bridge Market Research Private Limited+1-888-387-2818