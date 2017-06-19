Global Urinalysis Test Market Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends

Urinalysis test Market Research Report By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories) By Applications (Pregnancy Test) By Methods - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urinalysis Test Global Market – Overview

A urinalysis is simply an analysis of the urine. It is a very common test that can be performed in many health-care settings, including doctors' offices, urgent-care facilities, laboratories, and hospitals.A urinalysis test is performed by collecting a urine sample from the patient in a specimen cup. The urinalysis Test is used to screen for and/or help diagnose conditions such as a urinary tract infections, kidney disorders, liver problems, diabetes or other metabolic conditions, to name a few. Urinalysis test is often used as preemptive screening during pregnancy checkups, prior to surgery, or part of a routine medical or physical exam.

A urinalysis Test is comprised of several chemical, microscopic and visual examinations used to detect cells, cell fragments and substances such as crystals or casts in the urine associated with the various conditions listed above. It can detect abnormalities that might require follow-up investigation and additional testing. Often, substances such as protein or glucose will begin to appear in the urine before people are aware that they may have a problem.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market for Urinalysis Test is estimated to witness a steady growth by 2027, in terms of value with a substantial CAGR; surpassing its previous growth records by the end of the forecasted period (2016 – 2027).

Key Players

• Mayo Clinic,

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

• Arkray Inc.,

• Beckman Coulter Inc.,

• Roche Diagnostics,

• Siemens Healthcare,

• Acon Laboratories Inc., etc

Segments

Segmentation by End Users

• Hospitals,

• Clinics,

• Home cares,

• Dental clinic,

• Research Laboratories and others.

Segmentation by Applications

• Pregnancy Test

• Drug Testing

• Kidney disease

• Diabetes and others.

Segmentation by Methods

• Urine test strip

• Microscopic examination

• Urine culture

• Hemoglobin test and others.

Urinalysis Test Global Market – Synopsis

Wireless communication and compact PoC urinalysis instruments development facilitated simultaneous single-level access report results in hospitals is another promising factor to foster demand. UTI, kidney diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, and hypertension are major applications. High penetration in hospitals as it is a frontline indicative tool, accompanied by growing medical awareness among women may augment the market growth.

Urinalysis Test is used to diagnose several metabolic abnormalities and to detect diseases such as chronic kidney disease, urinary bladder cancer, and diabetes. Introduction of user-friendly, effective, and technologically advanced tools have augmented demand in these applications.

Rising kidney diseases owing to unhealthy eating habits accompanied by growing concerns from aging population are among major market propellers. Instruments and consumables are the two key product types. Growing incidences of chronic diseases due to change in lifestyle and environment has resulted in the need for quick and advanced tests. Dipstick is a diagnostic tool to identify substances in the urine related to metabolic disorders, UTI, and renal dysfunction. Dipstick, disposables and reagents are the fastest growing consumables in the industry.

