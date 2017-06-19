Global Transportation Management Software Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Transportation Management Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report studies the global Transportation Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Transportation Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

MercuryGate TMS

LLamasoft

Snappii

MyRouteOnline

JDA Software Group

CTS Software

SAP

MercuryGate International

Transporters International

AddTransit

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Transportation Management Software can be split into

Smart Signaling

Route Guidance

Traffic Analytics

Smart Surveillance

Market segment by Application, Transportation Management Software can be split into

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Others

