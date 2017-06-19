Medical Imaging Equipment Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast”.

This report studies Medical Imaging Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1409215-global-medical-imaging-equipment-market-professional-survey-report-2017

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Hologic

Shimadzu

Samsung Medison

Hitachi Medical

Genesis Medical Imaging

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings

Fonar Corporation

Toshiba America Medical Systems

By types, the market can be split into

X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment

By Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals

Clinic

Research Institute

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.1.1 Definition of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.1.2 Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.2 Classification of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.2.1 X-Ray Devices

1.2.2 Ultrasound Systems

1.2.3 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

1.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Equipment

1.3 Applications of Medical Imaging Equipment

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Clinic

..CONTINUED

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Medical Imaging Equipment

Table Product Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment

Table Classification of Medical Imaging Equipment

Figure Global Production Market Share of Medical Imaging Equipment by Type in 2016

Figure X-Ray Devices Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of X-Ray Devices

Figure Ultrasound Systems Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Ultrasound Systems

Figure Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Figure Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Picture

..CONTINUED

FOR ANY QUERY, CONTACT US @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1409215-global-medical-imaging-equipment-market-professional-survey-report-2017

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.