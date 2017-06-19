Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

Medical Imaging Equipment Market

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast”.

This report studies Medical Imaging Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Philips Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Hologic
Shimadzu
Samsung Medison
Hitachi Medical
Genesis Medical Imaging
Carestream Health
Fujifilm Holdings
Fonar Corporation
Toshiba America Medical Systems

By types, the market can be split into

X-Ray Devices
Ultrasound Systems
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
Nuclear Imaging Equipment
By Application, the market can be split into
Hospitals
Clinic
Research Institute

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.1.1 Definition of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.1.2 Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.2 Classification of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.2.1 X-Ray Devices
1.2.2 Ultrasound Systems
1.2.3 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
1.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Equipment
1.3 Applications of Medical Imaging Equipment
1.3.1 Hospitals
1.3.2 Clinic

..CONTINUED

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Medical Imaging Equipment
Table Product Specifications of Medical Imaging Equipment
Table Classification of Medical Imaging Equipment
Figure Global Production Market Share of Medical Imaging Equipment by Type in 2016
Figure X-Ray Devices Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of X-Ray Devices
Figure Ultrasound Systems Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Ultrasound Systems
Figure Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Figure Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Picture

..CONTINUED

