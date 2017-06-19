The analysts forecast the global antiemetic drug market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Antiemetic Drug Market

Description

Emesis is defined as forceful expulsion of stomach content either due to humoral stimulation due to chemoreceptor trigger zone (CRTZ) or neural stimulation of emetic centers. The various drugs that are used to treat this condition of emesis are known as antiemetics. The various classes of drug available for management of emesis are serotonin antagonist, dopamine antagonist, NK1 receptor antagonist, antihistaminic, steroids, and anticholinergic. The various applications of antiemetic drugs include chemotherapy, surgery, gastroenteritis, morning sickness, motion sickness, stress-induced emesis, and drugs-induced emesis. This market is primarily volume driven as majority of drugs are available in generic form.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global antiemetic drug market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales from branded, generic, and off-label drugs.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431234-global-antiemetic-drug-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

Other prominent vendors

• Abbott

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Cipla

• Eisai

• Eli Lilly

• Glenmark

• Helsinn Healthcare

• Heron Therapeutics

• IPCA Laboratories

• Lupin

• Merck

• Novartis

• RedHill

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

Market driver

• Increased prevalence of cancer

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of animal models

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Inorganic growth strategies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431234-global-antiemetic-drug-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: An overview of emesis

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Pipeline landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

• Chemotherapy

• Surgery

• Gastroenteritis

• Others

PART 09: Market segmentation by drug class

• 5-Hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) receptor antagonist

• Dopamine antagonist

• Neurokinin-1 (NK 1) receptor antagonist

• Cannabinoid receptor antagonist

• Others

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Antiemetic drug market in Americas

• Antiemetic drug market in EMEA

• Antiemetic drug market in APAC

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Inorganic growth strategies

• Guidelines for CINV drug development

• Antiemetic oral soluble films

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431234

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.