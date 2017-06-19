Worldwide Soy Protein Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.78% During 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future

Global Soy Protein Market - by Type (Soy Protein Isolates), Form (Powder), Application (Functional Foods), Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Ingredion (U.S.), Solae (U.S.), Dupont (U.S.), Solbar (Israel), Cargill (U.S.) and Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd (China)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Soy Protein Market which is estimated to grow more than 5.78% after 2023.

Market Overview

Increase in demand in overall health and wellness products with protein rich foods and beverages is driving higher demand for soy protein market. Globally, plant proteins especially soy protein have witnessing huge demand which is driving higher private investments by companies involved in the Protein market. Majority of soy protein used in different food preparation that includes meat analogues, infant formula, frozen desserts, salad dressing and many more. Soy protein isolates holds the major market share which mainly use to improve texture of food products and usually found combined with other food ingredients. Availability of soy protein in different forms and in different packaging is changing the dynamics of soy protein market from last few years.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3209

Downstream Analysis-

Majority of soy protein produced across the globe is used for in food application. Soy protein application in meat additives is playing major role to increase the sales of soy protein from last few years. Soy protein concentrates mostly used as functional and nutritional ingredients in various food items as retains most of the fiber from soybean. Soy protein flour is used to improve taste and texture of foods. The defatted soy flour contains maximum protein compare to low fat and full fat soy protein flour. The application of soy protein in infant formula and animal feed is gaining attention of consumers who prefer plant based protein products over animal based protein products.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in Soy Protein Market are

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)

• Ingredion (U.S.)

• Solae (U.S.)

• Dupont (U.S.)

• Solbar (Israel)

• Cargill (U.S.)

• Gushen Biological Technology Group Co.,Ltd (China)

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Soy Protein Market - Forecast to 2023”

Market Forecast

Globally the Soy Protein market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of plant based protein products among consumers. Rising awareness among the consumers about health benefits of soy protein is supporting the market growth. The growing consumption of sport nutrition is playing key role to create demand for sport nutrition supplement made from soybeans. Based on the high quality of the product, Soy Protein products is gaining popularity amongst the consumers. The developing economic conditions of various regions are fueling up the market demand for Soy Protein products.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 5.78% of Soy Protein market during 2017-2023.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/soy-protein-market-3209

Regional Analysis

The Global Soy Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). America has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific region. Increasing soy production in South America is playing a major role behind the dominance America in global soy protein market. Rising demand of soy protein for different applications mainly as a functional food is boosting the soy market in Europe region. Asia Pacific region will witness higher growth backed by growing demand of high quality soy protein especially from developing countries like China and India. The Major exporters of soy protein include Brazil, U.S., Argentina and Canada.

Market Segmentation-

Global Soy Protein market is segmented by type, form, application, distribution channel and region.

• Soy Protein product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, soy protein flours and others

• Soy Protein product has been segmented on the basis of form which includes powder, bars, ready to drink, capsules & tablets and others

• Soy Protein product has been segmented on the basis of application which includes functional foods, sports nutrition, meat additives, confectionery & other food products, pharmaceuticals and others

• Soy Protein has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, E-commerce and others

Brief TOC of Soy Protein Market:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introductions

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research methodologies

3.1 Research Methods

3.1.1 Primary research

3.1.2 Secondary research

3.2 Forecast model

3.3 Market Size estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Value chain analysis

4.1.2 Porter’s five forces

4.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries

5 Market Trends

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.