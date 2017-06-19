WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Satellite-enabled IoT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.91% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global satellite enabled IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.



A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird's eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431300-global-satellite-enabled-iot-market-2017-2021



For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite enabled IoT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, spares and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Satellite Enabled IoT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Eutelsat

• Inmarsat

• MDA

• Orbital ATK

• SES

Other prominent vendors

• Lockheed Martin

• SpaceX

• Thales Alenia Space

• Thuraya

• NanoAvionics

• Kepler Communications

Market driver

• Miniaturization to drive economic viability

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Delivery of two-way communication by basic radio-enabled systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Evolution of IoT

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431300-global-satellite-enabled-iot-market-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global satellite-enabled IoT market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global satellite-enabled IoT market by application

• Global satellite-enabled military-based IoT market

• Global satellite-enabled transportation and cargo-based IoT market

• Global satellite-enabled IoT market in others segment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global satellite-enabled IoT market by region

• Satellite-enabled IoT market in the Americas

• Satellite-enabled IoT market in APAC

• Satellite-enabled IoT market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Innovative business models

• Evolution of IoT

• Financially viable manufacturing methods

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Eutelsat

• Inmarsat

• MDA

• Orbital ATK

• SES

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431300

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

