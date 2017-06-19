Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Satellite-enabled IoT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.91% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Satellite-enabled IoT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.91% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global satellite enabled IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.


A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird's eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.


Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite enabled IoT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, spares and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Satellite Enabled IoT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Eutelsat
• Inmarsat
• MDA
• Orbital ATK
• SES

Other prominent vendors
• Lockheed Martin
• SpaceX
• Thales Alenia Space
• Thuraya
• NanoAvionics
• Kepler Communications

Market driver
• Miniaturization to drive economic viability
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Delivery of two-way communication by basic radio-enabled systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Evolution of IoT
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global satellite-enabled IoT market
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global satellite-enabled IoT market by application
• Global satellite-enabled military-based IoT market
• Global satellite-enabled transportation and cargo-based IoT market
• Global satellite-enabled IoT market in others segment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global satellite-enabled IoT market by region
• Satellite-enabled IoT market in the Americas
• Satellite-enabled IoT market in APAC
• Satellite-enabled IoT market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Innovative business models
• Evolution of IoT
• Financially viable manufacturing methods

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Eutelsat
• Inmarsat
• MDA
• Orbital ATK
• SES
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Appendix
• List of abbreviations

Continued…….

