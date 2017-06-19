Tapioca Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global tapioca market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tapioca Market

Description

Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of cassava. It mainly contains carbohydrates and low amounts of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, proteins, and others. It has a texture similar to corn flour. It has a neutral taste and is grain-free, gluten-free, and nut-free. It is called by different names in different regions.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tapioca market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Tapioca Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Key Food Products

• Cargill

• Ingredion

• Tate & Lyle

• Venus Starch Suppliers

Other prominent vendors

• AGRANA Beteiligungs

• Emsland Group

• Grain Millers

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

• PT Budi Starch & Sweetener

• Royal Ingredients Group

• Tereos

• VIET DELTA CORPORATION

Market driver

• Growing demand in various developing countries

Market challenge

• Adverse health effects

Market trend

• Usage of natural gum

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global specialty food ingredient market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast by revenue

• Market size and forecast by volume

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global tapioca market by application

• Animal feed application

• Food and beverage application

• Industrial application

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Global tapioca market by product type

• Global tapioca animal feed market

• Global tapioca flour market

• Global tapioca chips, pellets, and pearls market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global tapioca market by geography

• Tapioca market in APAC

• Tapioca market in EMEA

• Tapioca market in Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Tapioca market in China

• Tapioca market in US

• Tapioca market in France

• Tapioca market in Australia

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Usage of tapioca in bioplastics

• Usage of natural gum

• Clean labeling

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• American Key Food Products

• Cargill

• Ingredion

• Tate & Lyle

• Venus Starch Suppliers

………..CONTINUED

