Air-Traffic Management Market Updates 2017-2022 by Domain, System, Airport Class, End-Uses and Geography

In 2016, the Air-Traffic Management Market accounted for about USD XX billion and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.35%, during 2017-2022 (the forecast period).

Raytheon modernized its air-traffic control facilities of the United States. Under the Terminal Automation Modernization and Replacement Programme (TAMR), Raytheon substituted hardware & software, and more than 100 automation systems with the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System, in order to support the growing demand for air-traffic control services.

The increasing number of airports, developing infrastructures and the growing demand for reliable air-traffic operations & safety are some of the factors leading the market.

However, some of the factors restraining the market include: Maintenance cost of equipment & stringent regulatory norms

NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting technological trails for making air-traffic management more efficient. The project includes preflight prep to arrival, launching modern planning software, GPS-based position-reporting over the imprecise radar-based tracking and digital instead of voice communication, by 2030. NASA and the FAA labeled the air-traffic control test as ATD-1, Air-traffic Management Technology Demonstration-1. The Honeywell business jet, Boeing 757 and Boeing 737, will operate the plane-guiding tech around the Grant County International Airport to help researchers test the technology’s productivity.

The existing air-traffic control system communicates with pilot throughout the landing process with the help of radar data. The new systems are expected to speed up this communication process, add more space for airplane flight patterns, and sharpen tracking precision. Further, they will save fuel and improve the flight arrival times.

At Melbourne Airport, Ground Based Augmentation System (GBAS) has been launched, this technology will enhance the accuracy of positioning aircraft while approaching to an airport and direct them along a predictable and accurate landing path, by improving reporting from Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and transmitting data right away to an aircraft flight management system. This is a milestone for the ATM market and will enhance the operational, thus, fueling competition in the market.

The end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the air-traffic management market & Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, during 2017-2022 (the forecast period).

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted and recommended practices on air-traffic, air navigation, international civil aviation, safety, etc. ICAO is composed of 19 commissionaires and supports and directs aviation Industry in various departments. One of the major agreements by ICAO is the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Under the agreement, the aviation emissions are targeted to reduce by 80% by 2035 relative to 2017.

