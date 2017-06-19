Smoking Addiction Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1

Smoking Addiction Therapeutic Pipeline Market Review, H1 2017

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017

In smoking addiction, people experience an uncontrollable dependence on cigarettes, which on stopping will cause severe mental, emotional or physical reactions. People addicted to smoking develop tolerance to nicotine. Nicotine acts on acetylcholine receptors causing the body to react to nicotine at these receptors in the same manner as it responds to acetylcholine. This leads to alterations in the activity and physiological functions of many brain systems. This causes structural and functional changes in the brains of smokers. Upon sudden nicotine withdrawal, the brain and other parts of the body get disturbed, leading to a condition called withdrawal syndrome. The body usually takes time to function in the absence of nicotine. The effects of smoking withdrawal stem from the lack of nicotine that can be overcome by nicotine replacement therapies such as the use of nicotine patch or nicotine chewing gum.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Smoking Addiction - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Smoking Addiction (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Smoking Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Smoking Addiction and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 8, 6, 3 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Smoking Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

