Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Live Music Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.98% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Live Music Market 2017

About Live Music

Live music includes live concerts performed by artists in public places. Such concerts are organized by an event management team. The passion and love for music have led to the formation of numerous musical bands. This has also resulted in an increase in the number of concerts by various musical bands. During the forecast period, the global live music market is likely to experience growth because of the increased interest of the younger population in music. Concerts and live performances give individuals a chance to watch their favorite artists perform on stage. This creates high enthusiasm and interest among individuals to attend such events.

The analysts forecast the global live music market to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global live music market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following revenue sources of live music:

• Tickets

• Sponsorship

• Merchandising

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431264-global-live-music-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Live Music Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bassett Events

• Cvent

• RazorGator

• Ticketmaster

Other prominent vendors

• Ace Ticket Worldwide

• Alliance Tickets

• Berkeley City Club

• Brown Paper Tickets

• Eventbrite

• Only Much Louder (OML)

• Ticketek

• TickPick

• XING Events

Market driver

• Growing affordability for high-priced event tickets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Short life cycle of entertainment services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Analyzing consumer behavior via mobile ticketing apps

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431264-global-live-music-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global live music market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by revenue source

• Global live music market by revenue source

• Global live music market by tickets

• Global live music market by sponsorship

• Global live music market by merchandising

PART 07: Market segmentation by genre

• Global live music market by genre

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global live music market by geography

• Live music market in Americas

• Live music market in EMEA

• Live music market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Global live music market by key leading countries

• Live music market in US

• Live music market in Germany

• Live music market in UK

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431264