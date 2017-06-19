Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Head and Neck Cancer Treatment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 8.07% and Forecast to 2021”.

Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market 2017

Head and neck cancer usually starts in the squamous cells that lines the moist, mucosal surface present inside the head and neck. This type of cancer is further categorized by the affected areas such as oral cavity cancer, laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer and other head and neck cancer. Other head and neck cancer includes salivary gland cancer, nasal cavity, and paranasal sinuses cancer.

The analysts forecast the global head & neck cancer treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global head & neck cancer treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of both branded and generic drugs in the global head and neck cancer treatment market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Head & neck cancer treatment market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly

• Merck

• Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

• Amgen

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Mylan

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

Market driver

• Rising incidence of head and neck cancer

Market challenge

• Severe side effects of drugs

Market trend

• Outpatient care for head and neck cancer patients

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Head and neck cancer disease overview

PART 05: Market introduction

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Pipe line landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by cancer type

• Oral cavity cancer

• Laryngeal Cancer

• Pharyngeal Cancer

• Other head and neck cancer

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Head and neck cancer treatment market in Americas

• Head and neck cancer treatment market in EMEA

• Head and neck cancer treatment market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Combination therapy

• Outpatient care for head and neck cancer patients

• Increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market

..…..Continued

