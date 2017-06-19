Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Advantest
Amkor Technology
Danaher
Sanmina
Keysight Technologies
Texas Instruments
Tokyo Electron
Teradyne
ABB Switzerland Ltd.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wireless Testers
Memory Testers
LCD Driver Test Systems
Digital Testers
Mixed-signal Testers
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) for each application, including
Consumer electronics
Automotive electronics
IT and Telecom
Defense
Medical
Table of Contents
Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Market Research Report 2017
1 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Test Systems (STS)
1.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wireless Testers
1.2.4 Memory Testers
1.2.5 LCD Driver Test Systems
1.2.6 Digital Testers
1.2.7 Mixed-signal Testers
1.3 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Consumer electronics
1.3.3 Automotive electronics
1.3.4 IT and Telecom
1.3.5 Defense
1.3.6 Medical
1.4 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…
7 Global Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Advantest
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Advantest Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Amkor Technology
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Amkor Technology Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Danaher
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Danaher Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sanmina
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sanmina Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Keysight Technologies
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Keysight Technologies Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Texas Instruments
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Texas Instruments Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Tokyo Electron
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Tokyo Electron Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Teradyne
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Teradyne Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 ABB Switzerland Ltd.
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 ABB Switzerland Ltd. Semiconductor Test Systems (STS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here