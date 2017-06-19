Cloud Mobile Music Services Market 2017

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On -“Cloud Mobile Music Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.40% and Forecast to 2021”

The analysts forecast the global cloud mobile music services market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the period 2017-2021.



Cloud mobile music services include internet services that help users to upload their personal music collection on the cloud. These (music collections) can be later retrieved from the Internet on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. A majority of the mobile music service providers have online music stores that offer songs to the user. Cloud-based online music enables listeners to move from the traditional way of owning music to a new model of 'anytime-anywhere' access to music. Moving from an ownership model to subscription and ad-supported music is likely to change the music preferences of consumers as they will experiment more with the new forms of music. This will result in a wide variety of music reaching a large and diverse audience.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud mobile music services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales/volume/value and aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• Spotify

Other prominent vendors

• Aspiro

• Deezer

• Guvera

• Gamma Gaana

• Microsoft

• Rhapsody International

• Saavn

• Stingray Digital Media Group

• TriPlay

Market driver

• Increasing use of smartphones and cloud services

Market driver

• Increasing use of smartphones and cloud services

Market challenge

• Music piracy leading to huge losses

Market challenge

• Music piracy leading to huge losses

Market trend

• Rising popularity of analytics in the music industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431216-global-cloud-mobile-music-services-market-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Downloading services

• Streaming services

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 07: Key leading countries

• US

• UK

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Rising popularity of analytics in the music industry

• Increasing number of M&A and partnerships

• Bundled services offered by telecom companies and music service providers

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• Spotify

PART 13: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

Continued…….

