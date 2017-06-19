US Military Will Return to London to discuss future ISR capability, operations and training
Four US Military Experts will present in London at Airborne ISR 2017LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The US Air Force (USAF) is keeping the U-2 Dragon Lady manned high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft after years of attempting to retire it, according to a key officer.
Major General Jim Martin, USAF deputy assistant secretary for budget, told reporters 23 May at the Pentagon the service plans to keep the U-2 well into the future.”
For those wanting to learn more, SMi Group is pleased to announce, the US Air Force will be back this October in full force, discussing their future capability developments, operations and training at Airborne ISR 2017. Speakers include:
• Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command, United States Air Force
Presenting: Coordinating Aerial Intelligence Doctrine and Architecture in Support of Shifting Operational Requirements
• Mr Ronald Haygood, Deputy Director, Intelligence & Operations, 25th Air Force, United States Air Force
Presenting: 25th Air Force Plans for the Support of Tactical Warfighting and National-Level ISR Operations
• Mr Darren Studer, Deputy Chief, J2 Operations, United States European Command
Presenting: Planning for ISR Operations in a Networked Environment: Key Requirements for the Improvement to Network-Generated Situational Awareness
• Colonel Houston Cantwell, Commander, 49th Wing, United States Air Force
Presenting: Training U.S. MQ-9 Aircrew - An Evolution
Other nations represented include: Belgian Air Force, DSTL, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, Fraunhofer FKIE, French Air Force, Level 7 Expertise, NATO, NATO AEW&C Programme Management Agency, New Zealand Defence Force, Norwegian Air Force, ONERA, Royal Air Force, TNO and more.
The full event agenda is available at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr
Airborne ISR 2017
25-26 October
London, United Kingdom
Source: IHS Janes May 2017: http://bit.ly/2qZmB28
