Small cell lung cancer Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1

Small cell lung cancer Therapeutic Pipeline Market Review, H1 2017

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a fast-growing type of lung cancer. It spreads much more quickly than non-small cell lung cancer. SCLC is the most aggressive form of lung cancer. It usually starts in the breathing tubes (bronchi) in the center of the chest. These tumors often spread rapidly (metastasize) to other parts of the body, including the brain, liver, and bone. Symptoms of SCLC include bloody sputum, chest pain, cough, loss of appetite, weight loss and wheezing. Treatment includes surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1418391-small-cell-lung-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2017

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Small-Cell Lung Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 10, 41, 33, 2, 32 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Small-Cell Lung Cancer (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of Contents 2

Introduction 6

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Overview 7

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Therapeutics Development 8

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment 25

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 40

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Drug Profiles 77

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Dormant Projects 628

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Discontinued Products 633

Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Product Development Milestones 635

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1418391-small-cell-lung-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2017

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts