Toiletries Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Survey, Growth, Review, Strategies, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest segments in the toiletries market as of 2016 were Lotions (including sunscreens), Hair preparations, Face creams and Perfumes. Lotions (including sunscreens) was the largest segment in the toiletries market at around 24% of the total market in 2016.

Toiletries Market Global Report 2017 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global toiletries market.

Description

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for toiletries? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The toiletries global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chemicals market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The toiletries market section of the report gives context. It compares the toiletries market with other segments of the chemicals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, Toiletries Indicators Comparison, Toiletries Enterprise And Employee Comparison, Energy Consumption In The Toiletries Industry, Toiletries Industry International Trade And Production.

Scope

Markets covered: Lotions, Hair preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, and Other Cosmetic Preparations

Companies mentioned: Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co., Beiesdorf AG

Countries: China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA, Brazil

Regions: Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, Oceania.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, Toiletries Indicators Comparison, Toiletries Enterprise And Employee Comparison, Energy Consumption In The Toiletries Industry, Toiletries Industry International Trade And Production.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Table of Content

1. Toiletries Market Characteristics;

2. Toiletries Market Size and Growth;

2.1. Historic Market Growth; 2.1.1. Drivers of the Market; 2.1.1.1. Emerging Markets; 2.1.1.2. Innovation; 2.1.2. Restraints on the Market; 2.1.2.1. Rising Costs; 2.1.2.2. Legal Challenges; 2.2. Forecast Market Growth; 2.2.1. Drivers of the Market; 2.2.1.1. Aging Population; 2.2.1.2. Male Grooming; 2.2.2. Restraints on the Market; 2.2.2.1. Regulations on Ingredients; 2.2.2.2. Reduction In Free Trade;

3. Toiletries Market Trends & Strategies;

3.1. Increase In Demand For Halal-Certified Ingredients; 3.2. Use Of Natural And Organic Ingredients; 3.3. Ban On Cosmetics Tests On Animals; 3.4. Introduction Of New Products; 3.5. Multi-Benefit Products;

4. PESTLE Analysis;

4.1. Political; 4.2. Economic; 4.3. Social; 4.4. Technological; 4.5. Legal; 4.6. Environmental;

5. Toiletries Market Customer Information;

6. Toiletries Market Segmentation;

6.1. Global Toiletries Market, 2016, By Segment; Lotions; Hair Preparations; Face Creams; Perfumes; 6.2. Global Toiletries Market, 2012 – 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment; 6.3. Lotions; 6.3.1. Market Characteristics; 6.3.2. Market Trends And Strategies; 6.4. Hair Preparations; 6.4.1. Market Characteristics; 6.4.2. Market Trends And Strategies; 6.5. Face Creams; 6.5.1. Market Characteristics; 6.5.2. Market Trends And Strategies; 6.6. Perfumes; 6.6.1. Market Characteristics; 6.6.2. Market Trends And Strategies; 6.5 Global Toiletries Market Compared To Other Chemicals Markets 2016; 6.5.1 Global Toiletries Market Compared To Other Chemicals Markets 2012-2020, Historic And Forecast

7. Toiletries Market Regional And Country Analysis;

7.1. Global Toiletries Market, 2016, By Region; 7.2. Global Toiletries Market, 2012 – 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Region; 7.3. Toiletries Market, 2016, By Country; 7.4. Toiletries Market, 2012 – 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Country;

8. Global Toiletries Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors;

8.1. Toiletries Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global; 8.2. Per Capita Average Toiletries Expenditure, Global; 8.3. Toiletries Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries; 8.4. Toiletries Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country; 8.5. Per Capita Average Toiletries Expenditure, By Country;

……Continued

