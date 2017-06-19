COMMUNICATION IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS - T3 AVIATION GROUP ADDS MULTI-LINGUAL TEAM MEMBERS

MULTILINGUAL WORKFORCE ENHANCES T3 BUSINESS AVIATION OFFERINGS

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having language (communication) skills is the key to accessing different societies, cultures, and clearly understanding the client’s needs. It is the foundation for providing excellent customer service and support. The T3 Aviation Group is proud to announce the addition of team members with Thai and Chinese language skills. These diverse linguistic capabilities will allow the T3 team to provide a more stress-free and precise service in the client’s native language when required. T3 is the only aviation company in Asia to offer in-house aviation translations along with ISBAO accredited audits, ISTAT sanctioned aircraft appraisals, AOG coordination, and our well-known and trusted aviation technical consultations. “T3 passionately supports the growth of business and commercial aviation in Asia and this is another innovative example of our ability to do so. Our multi-lingual team is ready to launch at a moment’s notice.” says Mark Thibault, Founder-Director of T3 Aviation Group.



NOTE TO EDITORS

Established in 2013, The T3 Aviation Group of companies, T3 Private Jets Asia Limited (Hong Kong) and T3 Aviation Solutions Company Ltd., (Thailand) were established to become a leading aviation presence in the region, focusing on unwavering international safety standards, as well as impeccable client service that discerning international customers demand. T3 offers "Accurate Aviation Advice Always" consultancy services to include aircraft sales, appraisals and aviation audits, full aircraft management, charter services, and maintenance oversight. T3 is well positioned to provide clients all over Asia with personalized service. With decades of international aviation experience and expertise, the T3 team is passionate about aviation.