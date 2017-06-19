Global Municipal Pipes Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Municipal Pipes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Summary

Global Municipal Pipes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CONTECH Engineered Solutions

Del Zotto Products

Edwards Culvert Company

Forterra

Jensen Precast

Johnson Concrete Company

Kersten Precast Concrete

LafargeHolcim

Lehigh Hanson

McPherson Concrete Products

MST Concrete Products

Prinsco

Reliance Worldwide

Royal Building Products

Sanderson Pipe

Pacific Roller Die Company

St. Regis Culvert

Titan Construction Products

TrueNorth Steel

TUBOSIDER

US Composite Pipe

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Municipal Pipes in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Diversified Pipe

Concrete (Precast) Pipe

Plastic Pipe

Steel Pipe

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Municipal Pipes for each application, including

Heating Pipe

Water Supply Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

Others

Table of Contents

Global Municipal Pipes Market Research Report 2017

1 Municipal Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Municipal Pipes

1.2 Municipal Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Municipal Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Municipal Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Diversified Pipe

1.2.4 Concrete (Precast) Pipe

1.2.5 Plastic Pipe

1.2.6 Steel Pipe

1.3 Global Municipal Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Municipal Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Heating Pipe

1.3.3 Water Supply Pipeline

1.3.4 Gas Pipeline

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Municipal Pipes Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Municipal Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Municipal Pipes (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Municipal Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Municipal Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…

Continued....