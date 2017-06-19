Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Cottonseed Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.81% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cottonseed Oil Market 2017

About Cottonseed Oil

Cottonseed oil is a type of cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants. It has a similar structure to other oil seed such as sunflower seed. Cottonseed oil is used for making salads, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and similar products because of its flavor stability. Oil producers also use refining methods to extract a more uniform oil that has an extended shelf life. Few people prefer unrefined oil compared to the refined counterparts. In the process of refinement, oil often loses its nutrients and flavor, but refined oil is highly stable and resistant to high heat. With rising health awareness among consumers, the preference for cold pressed or unrefined oil has increased. Unrefined oil is made for low-heat food, so that it retains the smell and contents of the oil while cooking.

The analysts forecast the global cottonseed oil market to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cottonseed oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of cottonseed oil to individual consumers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431279-global-cottonseed-oil-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Cottonseed Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Bunge

• Cargill

• Wilmar International

Other prominent vendors

• Gabani Industries

• GEF India

• Marico

• PYCO Industries

• Ruchi Soya Industries

• Sun Agri Export Co.

• Vimal Oil & Foods

Market driver

• Wide use of cottonseed oil in various industries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating raw material price

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Availability of cold-pressed cottonseed oil

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431279-global-cottonseed-oil-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global vegetable oil market

• Global cottonseed oil market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global GM cottonseed oil market

• Global non-GM cottonseed oil market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Cottonseed oil market in APAC

• Cottonseed oil market in Americas

• Cottonseed oil market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• India

• China

• US

• Turkey

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Cold pressed cottonseed oil

• Growing popularity of organic cottonseed oil

• Growing demand for vegetable oils in processed foods

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431279