Lighting Protection Systems Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global lighting protection systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Lighting Protection Systems Market

Description

A lightning protection system is an integral part of the overall safety system of a building. It is designed to protect a structure from damages caused by lightning fires, high-voltage currents, and surges. Lightning protection system consists of three major components, including lightning rods, conductor cables, and ground rods. Lightning rods are the initial point of contact for a lightning strike. Down-conductors are connected to air terminals, providing a safe path to the ground rods; these ground rods disintegrate the lightning strike into the earth.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lighting protection systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales value of the overall lightning protection systems.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431223-global-lighting-protection-systems-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Lighting Protection Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• A.N. Wallis & Co

• ABB

• DEHN

• Pentair

Other prominent vendors

• Alltec

• East Coast Lightning Equipment

• Kingsmill Industries

• Lightning Master

• Metal Gems

• OBO BETTERMANN

Market driver

• Strong demand from commercial end-users

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness in developing countries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising number of smart homes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431223-global-lighting-protection-systems-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Global lightning protection system market by technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

• Global lightning protection system market by end-users

• Commercial end-users

• Residential end-users

• Industrial end-users

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global lightning protection system market by geography

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Rising number of smart homes

• Demand from telecom industry

• Demand for lightning protection for rooftop photovoltaic systems

• Preference for blunt end lightning rods

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• A.N. Wallis & Co

• ABB

• DEHN

• Pentair

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431223

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.