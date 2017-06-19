Wearable Medical Device Market Expanding at a Stable CAGR of 26.78% from 2017 to 2027

Wearable Medical Device Market by Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic Device.), by Applications (Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring), - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearable Medical Device Global Market – Overview

Wearable Medical Devices are autonomous devices that can be worn. These devices provide medical monitoring or support over a prolonged period of time. Their distinguishing characteristic is that they are worn either as an accessory or are embedded into clothing. Such devices normally incorporate noninvasive physiological sensors, data processing modules, medical feedback, and wireless data transmission capabilities. They are small, light, unobtrusive, and designed for operation by unskilled users. Current developments include real-time feedback, alerting mechanisms, medical decision support, and wireless access to information. Wearable medical devices offer the supporting hardware for dealing with the emerging medical trend of delivering point-of-care service, unconfined medical monitoring and support, and assisting in the remote management of medical conditions for rehabilitating patients, the chronically ill, and the disabled.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Wearable Medical Devices have witnessed a continued demand during the last few years and had evaluated tremendously during 2016. The market is predicted to grow further at a striking CAGR of 26.78% during 2016 - 2027; witnessing an exponential growth will reach up to 4 Billion USD by 2027.

Wearable Medical Devices have progressed incredibly during the past few years and its market has become one of the fast-growing industries. Medical-device wearables tend to target one of the four most prevalent chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These devices are becoming popular as the healthcare industry and consumers find early disease warnings hold the potential for reducing costly hospital stays, says the MRFR Research Analyst.

Segments

On the basis of Application:

• Sports Fitness

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Home Healthcare.

On the basis of Product :

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic Device.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Wearable Medical Device Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027”

This growth in the market can be due to various factors such as increasing focus on fitness among individuals and awareness about healthy lifestyle. Furthermore significant growth in the home healthcare is expected to push up the demand for this segment. MRFR analysis indicates that the miniaturization of diagnostic wearable devices is one of the major emerging trends contributing to the growth prospects of this market. Burgeoning prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases that require routine vital statistics analysis is fueling the demand of connected medical devices. Additionally, increasing demand for wireless monitoring devices is positively impacting the market. However, one of the greatest challenges for these wearable medical devices is receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).States the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving Market report.

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

