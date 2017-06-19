Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 3.03% and Forecast to 2021”.



Tinea Pedis Treatment Market 2017

About Tinea Pedis Treatment

Tinea pedis, also known as athlete’s foot, is caused by dermatophyte fungus on foot and can spread to toenails and hands. It is a dermatophyte infection of the soles of the feet and the interdigital spaces. Tinea pedis thrives in warm, humid conditions and is most common among young adult men. Tinea pedis can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or by touching surfaces contaminated with the fungus. This fungus lives in warm, moist environments and is found in showers, locker room floors, and swimming pools.

The analysts forecast the global tinea pedis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tinea pedis treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of both branded and generic drugs sales.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GSK

• Exeltis USA

• Valeant

• Viamet Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors

• Allergan

• Almirall

• Amgen

• Aqua Pharmaceuticals

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Celgene

• Dermira

• Elorac

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Galderma

• Genentech

• Hexima

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

• Incyte

• Mayne Pharma

• MediQuest Therapeutics

• Meiji Seika Pharma

• Merz Pharmaceuticals

• Moberg Pharma

• Mylan Pharmaceuticals

• NanoBio

• NovaBiotics

• Novan

• Nuvo Research

• Polichem

• Promius Pharma

• Sanofi

• Seren Pharmaceuticals

• Sun Pharma

• Taro

• Teva Pharmaceutical

• Theravance Biopharma

• Tinea Pharmaceuticals

Market driver

• High unmet needs

Market challenge

• Increased availability of generics and alternative therapies

Market trend

• Increased funding for antifungal research

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Pipeline landscape

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by ROA

• Oral

• Topical

PART 08: Market segmentation by disease type

• Interdigital tinea pedis

• Vesicular tinea pedis

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Tinea pedis treatment market in Americas

• Tinea pedis treatment market in EMEA

• Tinea pedis treatment market in APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increased funding for antifungal research

• Increased focus on combination therapies

• Advent of novel therapies

..…..Continued

