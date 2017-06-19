Converged Infrastructure Market 2017 Global Technology, Development, Trends and forecasts to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Converged Infrastructure - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report studies the global Converged Infrastructure market, analyzes and researches the Converged Infrastructure development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Nutanix

Hitachi Data Systems

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems

VMware

Dell EMC

Scale Computing

NetApp

Simplivity

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431697-global-converged-infrastructure-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Converged Infrastructure can be split into

Server

Storage

Network

Software

Services

Other

Market segment by Application, Converged Infrastructure can be split into

Government

Education

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Other

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1431697-global-converged-infrastructure-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Converged Infrastructure

1.1 Converged Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 Converged Infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Converged Infrastructure Market by Type

1.3.1 Server

1.3.2 Storage

1.3.3 Network

1.3.4 Software

1.3.5 Services

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Converged Infrastructure Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 Education

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Telecommunication and IT

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Other

2 Global Converged Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Converged Infrastructure Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nutanix

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Hitachi Data Systems

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM Corporation

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Cisco Systems

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 VMware

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Dell EMC

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Scale Computing

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 NetApp

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Converged Infrastructure Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Simplivity

4 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Converged Infrastructure in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Converged Infrastructure

…

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 Japan Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 China Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 India Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Converged Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global Converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Converged Infrastructure Market Dynamics

12.1 Converged Infrastructure Market Opportunities

12.2 Converged Infrastructure Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Converged Infrastructure Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Converged Infrastructure Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431697

Continued....