Gastroparesis Treatment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2023

Market Highlights

global Gastroparesis Treatment market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~3.8% during the forecast period

The drugs product type segment is expected to account for the maximum market share of the global Gastroparesis treatment market. Prokinetic medications that stimulate gastric emptying, including metoclopramide, erythromycin, and domperidone, lead the drug segment. Although Idiopathic Gastroparesis leads the market share the Diabetic Gastroparesis is the fastest growing segment. Gastric electric stimulation (GES) etc. will however grow at a faster level as compared to drug segment.

The product development strategy is the best when it comes to be the market leader. There is a need of novel drug with greater efficacy and low side effects. The device segment is the segment to watch as there will be greater growth and has a high potential for product development such as miniaturization.

Latest developments include the ability to activate and program the device externally. Another development is connecting the link with mobile apps to have a detailed record and analysis of the working of the device. Jejunostomy leads the surgery treatment which involves bypassing the gastric area so as to speed up the passage of food.

Key Players for Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market:

• Medtronic,

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

• Abbott Laboratories,

• Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• C. R. Bard, Inc.,

• Janssen Global Services, LLC,

• Cardinal Health, Inc.,

• Alfa Wassermann SPA,

• Evoke Pharma,

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• others.

Global Gastroparesis Treatment market:

The global Gastroparesis Treatment market has been evaluated as a growing market. Medtronic leads the market in the Gastric electric stimulation (GES) devices. Product development and increasing research and development in the device and implants segment is expected to yield the largest growth.

Depending on geographic region, Global Gastroparesis Treatment market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas is the largest market for Global Gastroparesis Treatment due to the excellent reimbursement and high per capita income. The large healthcare expenditure and the presence of large hospitals is the cause of the dominance of the U.S.

The presence of top multinational medical devices companies in U.S. is another factor for the dominance of U.S. It has to be noted that 7 of the top 10 medical devices companies in the world are based in U.S. The excellent innovation ecology of the U.S. with fast market uptake of newer technologies promotes the market for Global Gastroparesis Treatment. Europe is the second-largest market for Global Gastroparesis Treatment. The greater hospitalization rates is a positive aspect of Europe market. The European market is led by countries such as Germany and France.

Segments:

Global Gastroparesis Treatment market has been segmented

On the basis of Gastroparesis type which comprises idiopathic, diabetic, post-surgical and others.

On the basis of drug class the market comprises of prokinetic drugs, antiemetics, antidepressants and others.

On the basis of other treatment; market is segmented into jejunostomy, gastric electric stimulation (GES) and parenteral nutrition.

