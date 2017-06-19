Global Sensors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.16% by 2021

The analysts forecast the global sensors market for avionics industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sensors Market

Description

Sensors have been used in aircraft for a significant period of time. The cockpit of the aircraft is integrated with avionic equipment. This equipment is used to monitor the structural health, communicate, navigate, receive weather updates, and receive data on the temperature and pressure of the aircraft. These features have become important aspects of aviation, where passenger safety is the primary concern.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sensors market for avionics industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales value and installations within the aircraft structure.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Asia

• Europe

• US

• ROW

The Global Sensors Market for Avionics Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AMETEK

• Amphenol

• CiES

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics

• Eaton

• Esterline Technologies

• Fluid Components (FC)

• HarcoSemco

• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

• Jewell Instruments

• Meggitt

• MEMSCAP

• Murata Manufacturing

• RdF

• Sensor Systems

• Sensata Technologies

• LORD

• TE Connectivity

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Zodiac Aerotechnics

Market driver

• Implementation of real-time monitoring in aircraft

Market challenge

• Difficulties in embedding sensors in aircraft

Market trend

• Influence of IoT on sensor market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by application

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by FCSs

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by CNS systems

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by FMSs

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by AHMSs

PART 07: Market segmentation by aircraft type

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by aircraft type

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by military aircraft

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by commercial aircraft

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by helicopters

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by unmanned aircraft

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global sensors market for avionics industry by region

• Sensors market for avionics industry in US

• Sensors market for avionics industry in Europe

• Sensors market for avionics industry in APAC

• Sensors market for avionics industry in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing adoption of UAVs by defense and military

• Influence of IoT on sensor market

• Evolution of NDE and HUMS

• Advent of wireless sensors in avionics

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Market vendors

………..CONTINUED

