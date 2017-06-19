Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Organic Chocolate 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.38% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Organic Chocolate Market 2017

Organic chocolate is chocolate made from organic raw materials such as organic cocoa, sugar, milk, and others. Organic cocoa production accounts for only 0.6% of the world's total cocoa production, and this implies that organic chocolate accounts for a very small share of the global chocolate market. Nearly 90% of the cocoa is produced on small farms. Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana are the world's primary producers of cocoa.

The analysts forecast the global organic chocolate market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic chocolate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of organic dark chocolates, organic milk chocolates, and organic white chocolates.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431280-global-organic-chocolate-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Organic Chocolate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Artisan Confections Company

• GREEN & BLACK'S

• Newman's Own

• Taza Chocolate

• NibMor

• EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP

Other prominent vendors

• ALTER ECO

• Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella

• Endangered Species Chocolate

• Giddy Yoyo

• Lake Champlain Chocolates

• Mason & Co.

• Rococo chocolates

• The Grenada Chocolate Company

• The Raw Chocolate Company

Market driver

• Increasing demand for organic and better-for-you products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Stringent rules and regulations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing popularity of artisanal organic chocolate

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431280-global-organic-chocolate-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global organic dark chocolate market

• Global organic milk chocolate market

• Global organic white chocolate market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution

• Global organic chocolate market by distribution

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Organic chocolate market in EMEA

• Organic chocolate market in the Americas

• Organic chocolate market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• UK

• Germany

• Australia

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing number of strategic partnerships and investment funding

• Growing popularity of artisanal organic chocolate

• Rise in demand for Fairtrade certified organic cocoa for use in organic chocolate

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431280