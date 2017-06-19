Konstant Infosolutions Nails it as Top Mobile App Developer in the United Kingdom
Konstant Infosolutions eyes top ranking as a mobile app developer across the UK, as announced by ITFirms.co raking list.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant Infosolutions is a winner this year as a trusted mobile app development company across the globe. For the multiple ranking lists released by leading ranking firms, Konstant hasn’t missed a chance to be on the top spot. In the tenure of 14 years, this app development firm has largely served most consistently to the various industries and verticals worldwide.
Konstant has recently made its place as a Top Mobile App Developer in the UK lists released by ITFirms.co and BusinessofApps.com, becoming a favorite app development partner for most startups, enterprises and SMBs. What’s more remarkable about Konstant than its competitors is the team’s response to the clients- be it developers, designers, business analysts or Project managers. Top-level managers to juniors, everyone at Konstant follows a project communication strategy that’s Speaking of the technical skills, the mobile app development firm is the home of extreme technology enthusiasts. For each platform- iOS or Android- Konstant Infosolutions services and solutions are well-equipped with latest technology and tools, demanded by the app and business.
ITFirms and BusinessofApps evaluate the companies on several significant parameters including certified developers, expertise and experience, number of projects successfully delivered, client retention rate, client satisfaction, project communication strategy, project management tools, cost and time estimations and quality testing. The ones who pass through all the criteria are then ranked in order. The ranking orders keep updating every few weeks, which brings some new names to the list.
For the fourth time in the row this year, Konstant Infosolutions has taken home the top spot as an exceptional mobile app developer. Most of the clients have given a perfect 5/5 rating to the various projects delivered by Konstant.
“We are honored that in a year when we’ve achieved top rankings on all review firms’ listings, we’ve been equally appreciated by our clients for the efforts,” said Manish Jain, Director and co-founder of Konstant. “It is a matter of pride for the entire Konstant’s team to see our clients validate Konstant’s role as an offshore mobile app development company, helping our clients grow their business by giving the customers exactly what they want in today’s app world.”
To know more about Konstant and the services they provide, visit https://www.konstantinfo.com
About Konstant Infosolutions:
Bringing app innovation to the startups and enterprise, Konstant Infosolutions is a top choice as an offshore mobile app development company of client worldwide. With finesse 14 years of progressive experience in web, mobile, cloud, on-demand and now VR, IoT, beacon, the company has the ability to turn an enterprise-grade software to a customer-grade experience and also bring forth the simplest, user-friendly experience through their app development services and solutions.
Read Konstant Infosolutions' Guide: How to Build a Restaurant Guide App Like Zomato?
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
+44-203-239-7253
email us here