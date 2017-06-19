Intelligent Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2022

Global Intelligent Packaging Market Information by product, by Application and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Intelligent Packaging Market The global market for Intelligent Packaging material Market is expected to grow to attain a CAGR of around 9.% till 2022.

Market Highlights:

Intelligent packaging demand is expected to rise drastically by the end of forecast period. Increase in demand will be driven by rapid advances in new and emerging technology like mobile marketing codes, quick response and printed electronics on packaging. Time-temperature indicator (TTI) labels are gaining importance because of intensified presence of temperature-sensitive drugs, growing cost competitiveness and the emphasis on food safety during distribution. Efficient and cost-effective wrapping solutions are developed by players to sustain in the market. The global intelligent packaging market is expected to grow due to the increasing need for specialty covering with the objective of retaining nutritional value and freshness in the products at competitive prices. The global intelligent packaging industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% by the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players of Intelligent Packaging Market:

• Amcor Ltd.

• Landec Corp.

• Graham Packaging Company Inc.

• Ball Corp.

• VIP Packaging

• Timestrip PLC.

• Sealed Air Corp.

• SYSCO Corp.

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Inc.

Market Research Analysis:

Pharmaceutical industry is expected to be fastest growing segment in intelligent packaging. The market opportunities will be driven by increasing health care needs of the aging population, the increasing demand of temperature sensitive biotechnology drugs in the product mix. The product demand could be hampered due to the huge investments in R&D and the increased cost of raw materials. Various new players have entered the market because of shift from traditional to intelligent wrapping system. All this have pushed participants to develop efficient and cost-effective wrapping solutions.

The food & beverage sector is also experiencing a growth due to the increasing requirement of longer shelf life for packaged fresh foods and processed foods along with the increasing importance of packaging in food safety. Color indicating features, TTIs and smartphone-enabled barcodes are new ways of intelligent packaging, especially for beverages.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.1.3 Threat of substitutes

4.1.4 Segment rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Intelligent packaging Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Intelligent packaging Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact analysis

Continue…

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global intelligent packaging industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Intelligent Packaging market as product, and market. On the basis of product it is segmented as gas scavengers, corrosion control packaging, moisture control packaging, susceptor packaging, QR code, and others. On the basis of market it is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, and others.

