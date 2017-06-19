Global RFID Tags Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2022

Global RFID Tags Market Information by Types, by End-User and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global RFID tags market. The RFID tags market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Market Highlights:

Radio-frequency identification RFID uses electromagnetic field to identify & track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information. This tag can be attached to or implanted in products, animals or even human beings. The increasing demand for tags in keyless entry & asset tracking applications benefits this market in expansion. Continuously growing end use industries are also adding to the market growth. On the basis of region, North America has both the highest market value and volume. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period because huge demand for chip less RFID from developing countries such as India and china. The RFID tags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% by 2022.

Key Players of RFID Tags Market:

• Alien Technology (U.S.)

• Confidex Ltd (Finland)

• HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

• Honeywell international Inc. (U.S.)

• Omni-ID Ltd (U.S.)

• Impinj, Inc. (U.S.)

• Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd (China)

• Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands)

• The Tag Factory (India)

• Tageos (France)

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the RFID tags market are, continuously growing end-use industries such as retail, manufacturing & others, and increasing focus on efficient tracking of enterprise assets. The market is expected to have a higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. North America is the largest region for the RFID tags market.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.1.3 Threat of substitutes

4.1.4 Segment rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global RFID Tags Market

5 Industry Overview of Global RFID Tags Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact analysis

Continue…

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global RFID tags market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global RFID tags market as Type and End-User.

By Type

• Passive

• Active

• Semi-passive

By End-User

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

