Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Material, By Application - Forecast 2016-2022

Key Players: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies International, UltrePET” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on plastic bottle recycling market. The global market for plastic bottle recycling is majorly driven by factors such as, convenience and safety among others.

Market Highlights:

Recycling converts scrape or waste plastic into usable product and conserves the land from conservation. The global market of plastic bottle recycling is growing rapidly and focusing on scrap recycling. Such plastic bottle recycling system accounts for features like reduced waste and reusable in organizations. Government is also adopting various initiatives for recycling plastic bottles. North America accounted for the largest share in the plastic bottle recycling market. Innovations have enabled reduced greenhouse gas emissions and impact on landfills.

Key players of Plastic Bottle Recycling Market:

• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

• Avangard Innovative

• Phoenix Technologies International

• UltrePET

• CarbonLITE

• Complete Recycling

• ECO2 Plastics

• Evergreen Plastics

• National Recycling Technologies

• Recycle Clear

• Worldwide Recycler Services

Market Research Future Analysis:

Plastic bottle recycling helps to reduce carbon dioxide emission and quantity of waste. Moreover, proper and efficient plastic recycling helps to mitigate various environmental threats like global warming, ozone layer depletion and helps to boost the market of plastic bottle recycling. Additionally, it also helps to conserve natural resources, especially oil, which is a nonrenewable natural resource available in restricted areas. Although plastic has plenty of applications which is used in automotive, healthcare, defense, and energy industries. Recycling of plastic materials is refer as most important from an environmental point.

North America is leading the market of plastic bottle recycling whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. A shift in recycled plastic production in China, and India, due to high demand and lower labor costs, along with the lower environmental, health and safety costs are driving the market in APAC.

Brief TOC:

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: By Material

1.3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: By Application

1.3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

