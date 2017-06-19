Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Greenhouse Irrigation System Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds Greenhouse Irrigation System Global Market Demand, Growth and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021 To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA , June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market

Executive Summary 

Greenhouse Irrigation System market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Netafim Ltd. (Israel) 
Rivulis Irrigation (Israel) 
The Toro Company (U.S.) 
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India) 
EPC Industries Limited (India) 
… 
With no less than 15 top producers.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Drip Irrigation 
Micro Sprinkler Irrigation 
Boom Irrigation 
Other 
Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Vegetables 
Flowers & Ornamentals 
Fruit Plants 
Nursery Crops 
Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Greenhouse Irrigation System Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 
      1.1.1 Drip Irrigation 
      1.1.2 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation 
      1.1.3 Boom Irrigation 
          1.1.1.4 Other 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 
    2.1 Greenhouse Irrigation System Markets by Regions 
      2.1.1 USA 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.2 Europe 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.3 China 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.4 India 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.5 Japan 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
    2.2 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market by Types 
Drip Irrigation 
Micro Sprinkler Irrigation 
Boom Irrigation 
Other 
    2.3 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market by Applications 
Vegetables 
Flowers & Ornamentals 
Fruit Plants 
Nursery Crops 
    2.4 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Analysis 
      2.4.1 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2011-2016
      2.4.2 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Consumption and Growth rate 2011-2016 
      2.4.3 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Price Analysis 2011-2016

Chapter 3 World Greenhouse Irrigation System Market share 
    3.1 Major Production Market share by Players 
    3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players 
    3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2016, Through 2021 
    3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2016, Through 2021

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 
    4.2 Raw material Market Analysis 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2016 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis 
    4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 
    4.3 Production Process Analysis 
    4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 
    4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued…….

