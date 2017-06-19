Global Automotive Diesel Filters Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Automotive Diesel Filters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Bosch
Mann+Hummel
Jinwei
Mahle
Yuchai Group
Okiya
Universe Filter
Freudenberg
YBM Group
Phoenix
Baowang
Danyang Changsheng Machinery Parts
Chengdu Zeren Industry
Toyota Boshoku
Zibo Yonghua Filters
Bengbu Zhenggu Filter
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Diesel Filters in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
In-line Type
Element/Cartridge Type
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Diesel Filters for each application, including
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Diesel Filters Market Research Report 2017
1 Automotive Diesel Filters Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Diesel Filters
1.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 In-line Type
1.2.4 Element/Cartridge Type
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Diesel Filters Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Diesel Filters (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…
7 Global Automotive Diesel Filters Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Bosch
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Mann+Hummel
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Mann+Hummel Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Jinwei
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Jinwei Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Mahle
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Mahle Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Yuchai Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Yuchai Group Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Okiya
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Okiya Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Universe Filter
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Universe Filter Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Freudenberg
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Freudenberg Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 YBM Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 YBM Group Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Phoenix
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Automotive Diesel Filters Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Phoenix Automotive Diesel Filters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Baowang
7.12 Danyang Changsheng Machinery Parts
7.13 Chengdu Zeren Industry
7.14 Toyota Boshoku
7.15 Zibo Yonghua Filters
7.16 Bengbu Zhenggu Filter
