Assisted Living Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.20% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global assisted living software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Assisted Living Software Market

Description

Assisted living facilities use software solutions to manage the comfort, security, and satisfaction of their residents. Assisted living software helps assisted living facilities to improve communication with residents and their families. The software also improves the quality of the services provided by the facility. It helps facilities with functions such as appointment scheduling, resource allocation, and documentation of services provided.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global assisted living software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Assisted Living Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Healthtech

• Yardi Systems

• RealPage

• PointClickCare

• MatrixCare

Other prominent vendors

• AL Advantage

• Assisted Living Soft

• Caremerge

• Carevium

• CareVoyant

• Dude Solutions

• ECP

• Eldermark

• iCareManager

• Medtelligent

• VITALS SOFTWARE

Market driver

• Need for workflow automation

Market challenge

• Threat from open-source assisted living software

Market trend

• Increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment

• Market overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• China

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software

• Surging mobile-based assisted living software adoption

• Incorporation of family engagement in assisted living software

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendor profiles

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

