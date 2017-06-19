THE FREAKS HAVE GONE NUTS – LAUNCHING THE FIRST EVER DEDICATED ONLINE STORE FOR LAPIS LAZULI

LOCOLAPIS- THE LAPIS LAZULI FREAKS HAS DECIDED TO GIVE IN TO THEIR CARIZNESS OF THE STONE WITH A NEW ONLINE STORE!

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mississauga, Ontario– In view of substantial demand for authentic lapis jewelry, loco lapis has launched an online store for the precious stone.Unlike other online stores where you’ll find inventory covering copious gemstones, loco lapis has decided to go tough with just single stone – Lapis Lazuli. This interesting choice is seen as an extraordinary gesture of passion and commitment towards the business model.“We are lapis fanatics”, said Andy Rams Locolapis CEO. “The idea behind Locolapis is to present our customers with the most vigorous, elegant and authentic collection of Lapis jewelry and beads”. “What we are seeing in market is a huge surge of forged lapis industry worldwide. At Locolapis, we import our stones directly from trusted miners in Afghanistan. That’s where the highest grade Lapis had come from since the ancient time”.Lapis lazuli is one of the most sought after stones across the world. The stone is associated with rich history that dates back to ancient civilizations of Mayans and Egyptians. Today, the global lapis market accounts for billions of dollars annually. However, the persistent presence of fake / forges lapis industry pose a serious concerns for stores and customers alike.“We are offering the premier quality lapis jewelry and beads collection that you’ll find over the internet. Each and every product offered on Locolapis comes with 100% money back guarantee for novelty and genuineness. We are giving away authenticity certificates, as an effort to build customers’ trust over our product”, Said Mr. Andy.The quality of products offered on www.locolapis.com is truly intriguing and the store is certainly a welcome addition to online gem industry. Perhaps the best part about the store is their commitment towards lapis collection . It’s surely a prodigious cradle of Lapis stone for customers’ who are after genuine and exquisite lapis jewelry.They haven’t finished yet though; Locolapis is also offering a complete compendium about Lapis Stone; establishing its authority as the authentic Lapis store in Canada. You can find complete catalogue of Lapis history, metaphysical properties, heling properties and even comprehensive guide to spot fake lapis stone. This is a highly unique business model and the company is hoping to cash their expertise and passion for the stone. Now, it will be interesting to see how customers’ respond to this focused and unique jewelry store.About Locolapis:Locolapis is a Calgary, Canada based online store specializing in Lapis Lazuli stones, jewelry and beads. The store is one of its kind offering comprehensive range of finest quality lapis collection. Each and every Lapis stone is imported from authenticated mines in Afghanistan (which is where Lapis had been mined for thousand years). The store is also offering complete encyclopedia for Lapis stone; which is a unique offering in this industry. You can visit their store at www.locolapis.com as you will surely love the mesmerizing and intriguing collection of original lapis jewelry and beads.