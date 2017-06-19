Global Cough Remedies Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Global Cough Remedies Market Research Report”.

In this report, the global Cough Remedies market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cough Remedies in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Cough Remedies market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Reckitt Benckiser Group

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical

Prestige Brands Holdings

Procter & Gamble

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oral Syrup

Tablets/Pills

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cough Remedies for each application, including

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce/Online Pharmacies

Other

