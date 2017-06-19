Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Soy Food 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 6.66% and Forecast to 2021”.

Soy Food Market 2017

Soy products are made of soybean. They are a substitute for dairy-based milk and milk products such as cheese, flavored milk, yogurt, and spreads. Soy products act as a substitute for meat products and are best suited for vegan consumers. Soy processing needs the correct amount of moisture, temperature, and time, and correct processing helps in providing a pure soybean end-product. De-hulling soybeans renders a better-quality soy than non-dehulled soy.

The analysts forecast the global soy food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global soy food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of soy foods in different product forms, which include whole soy foods, soy oil, and other soy foods.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Soy Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill

• Hain Celestial

• WHITEWAVE FOODS

Other prominent vendors

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Dean Foods

• DuPont

• Eden Foods

• Freedom Food Group

• Northern Soy

• Pacific Foods

• SunOpta

Market driver

• Rising levels of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies

Market challenge

• Increasing competition from other dairy-alternative products

Market trend

• Growing demand for organic variants of soy products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global soy food market by product

• Global soy food market by distribution

• Global soy food market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global whole soy foods market

• Global soy oil market

• Global other soy foods market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global soy food market by geography

• Soy food market in APAC

• Soy food market in the Americas

• Soy food market in EMEA

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global soy food market by distribution

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Brazil

• Japan

• UK

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Growing demand for organic variants of soy products

• Growing focus on sustainability

• Continuous R&D and product development

• Rising demand for plant-based foods

..…..Continued

