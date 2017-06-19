Biodiesel Global Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Biodiesel market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biodiesel in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Biodiesel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Greenergy UK

Biodiesel Amsterdam

SunOil

Petrotec

Biocom

SARIA Bio-Industries

Biodiesel Aragon

Bionor

Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biodiesel for each application, including

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Table of Contents

Global Biodiesel Market Research Report 2017

1 Biodiesel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodiesel

1.2 Biodiesel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Biodiesel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Biodiesel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

1.2.4 Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

1.2.5 Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Biodiesel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodiesel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Industrial Fuels

1.3.3 Transportation Fuels

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.4 Global Biodiesel Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Biodiesel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Biodiesel (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Biodiesel Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Biodiesel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Biodiesel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodiesel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Biodiesel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Biodiesel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Biodiesel Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodiesel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Biodiesel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodiesel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biodiesel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Biodiesel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Biodiesel Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Biodiesel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Biodiesel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Biodiesel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Biodiesel Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Biodiesel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Biodiesel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodiesel Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Biodiesel Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Biodiesel Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

……Continued

