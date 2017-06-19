Armored Vehicle Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Key Developments, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Armored Vehicle market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Armored Vehicle in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Armored Vehicle market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

The Raytheon Company

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

STREIT Group

Oshkosh Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

General Dynamics Corporation

International Armored Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Light Protected Vehicles

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Armored Personnel Carriers

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Armored Vehicle for each application, including

Military

Law Enforcement

Commercial

