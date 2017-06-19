Anti-Nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2017-2023

Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market info, by type (immunofluorescence, enzymelinked, immunosorbent assay , by application, by End User - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Increasing demand for advanced tests and test kits, and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases are major driving forces of the global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing market. Increasing adoption of new techniques is also key driver for the market growth. The market for Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing was around US$ 684.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 1300.6 million which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2023.

Major Players:

• Abcam plc. (US),

• Alere (US),

• Antibodies Inc.(US),

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US),

• Erba Diagnostics (US),

• Indur Services, Inc. (US),

• MBL INTERNATIONAL (US),

• Merck KGaA (Germany),

• Trinity Biotech (Republic of Ireland)

Increasing demand for Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) testing products and services are creating competitions within the market. Major players are investing huge money in R&D to develop advanced products for the market. Major players are holding about ~70% of the global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) testing market while medium and small companies are also holding small but major piece of the market. ANA products manufacturing companies are collaborating with the hospitals to provide better solutions for the market. Companies adopting new technologies to meet customer need the Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Due to rapid growth of this market, it is attracting many new players. The market for Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) testing in emerging economies is rising and most of major players are focusing on these regions.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing market, North America is holding largest market share in global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) testing market in 2016. While the European market is second largest market and Western Europe region is the growing with the fastest rate and accounts largest share in European market. Due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness for the new products and therapies, Asia-Pacific region will be fastest growing market for Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at steady pace during the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 56 market data tables and figures spread over 72 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Segmentation:

Global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise immunofluorescence (Primary or direct and Secondary or indirect), enzymelinked, immunosorbent assay (ELISA) (Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Competition/Inhibition ELISA), and others. On the basis of application, it segmented into Rheumatoid arthritis (Seropositive, Seronegative),Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (Discoid lupus erythematosus, Subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus, Neonatal lupus), Polymyositis, Scleroderma (localized scleroderma, systemic scleroderma), Sjögren's syndrome (Primary, secondary) , and others. On the basis of end user, it segmented into Hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and others

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

Continued…..

