Project Management Done Efficient, Effective and Easy

Estimated Time Arrival (ETA)Cloud or On PremiseFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Virginia Based IT Product and Service Firm, is proud to introduce Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). ETA is a Project Management Application, simpler to use and maintain than Traditional Project Management Solutions. ETA is designed to integrate with your existing systems to save valuable time identify and prevent problems before they force work to stop; thus preventing project flow towards completion.
Developed with Both Users and Managers in Mind, ETA Is a Project Management Software That is Both Drag-And-Drop Easy, And Fine-Grained Detail Oriented.
Streamlined Project Tracking and Management For All Levels Of Your Organization
• Executive Dashboards provides Real-Time Insight into Project Health, Resource Allocation and Budgeting
• Resource Planning Tools and Analytics for Project Managers
• Create, Manage and Report on Portfolios and Projects Dynamically
• Dynamic Graphs and Summaries Of Budget Versus Actual Expenses Over Time
• Issue Reporting Divided By Severity
• Tasks and Allocated Hours Reporting By Resource/Task Worker
• Drag and Drop Task Prioritization, within Project Phases
“As a Full Service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT Products and Consulting Firm, we pride ourselves on providing Customers with Cost-Effective, Cutting Edge Software “ETA”, “enabling Organizations’ Top Level Executives to view all Portfolios, Programs, Projects and Budgets for the entire Organization, thus enabling Corporate to make major decisions negating the necessity to reach out to Management Staff ”Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech. ETA Software is the perfect Project Management Solution, that provides the latest Methodologies; Waterfall and Agile Scrum Management, suitable for all management styles.
ETA is currently available for purchase off our GSA Schedule and NASA SEWP. Click for GSA and Click for NASA SEWP
About MD Tech Solutions, LLC
MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech) is a Product and Service Company providing Project Management Software Solutions to Commercial Clients, as well as the Federal, State, and Local Governments. All products are Enterprise Solutions with focus on improving the processes Agencies utilize to accomplish their goals, while simultaneously saving money. We provide our Clients with Cutting-Edge Technologies, and the “Know-How” to apply them.
Contact us Today for a Solution to assist your Agency/Business with any of our Products and/or Services. With our range of Easy-to-Use Project Management Software, Support Desk Software, and Records Management Solutions, MD Tech is primed to assist your Agency/Business achieve maximum efficiency, eliminating the necessity of Over Priced-Expensive Products requiring Extensive Training. To learn more about MD Tech click here.
Lance Durante
MD Tech Solutions
540-371-3725 Ext. 1001
